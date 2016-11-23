2nd Circ. Orders Part Of Epstein Victim's Suit Unsealed

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ordered a New York federal court to unseal more than 2,000 pages of the record in a defamation suit filed by one of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims against a British socialite who supposedly helped Epstein find his victims. The Second Circuit ordered the unsealing of the entire summary judgment record of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was close to Epstein and was accused by Giuffre of helping him traffic in underage girls. The appeals court determined that U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet had erred in denying requests to...

