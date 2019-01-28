Samsung Can Pursue IPRs Despite Forum Selection Clause

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Samsung can pursue its challenges to several NuCurrent patents on wireless power technology at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a New York federal judge ruled, finding the challenges aren’t barred by an expired nondisclosure agreement that included a forum selection clause. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in a ruling Tuesday denied NuCurrent’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have required Samsung to attempt to withdraw requests that the PTAB examine the validity of five patents in inter partes review. While exploring a potential business partnership, Samsung and NuCurrent entered a nondisclosure agreement that included a clause requiring related legal...

