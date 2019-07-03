3rd Circ. Won't Rethink Backing Tax Regs In $377M Dispute

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday declined to revisit its ruling that upheld decades-old tax regulations tied to a $377 million dispute involving a commodities trader affiliate that had argued the “irrational” rules didn’t warrant deference from the court. The appellate court denied a petition for rehearing submitted by SIH Partners LLLP, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based commodities trader Susquehanna International Group LLP. SIH had asked for the full Third Circuit to revisit the case after a three-judge panel in May affirmed a U.S. Tax Court decision from January 2018 that found the company owed taxes on approximately $377 million in additional income....

