Prison Health Contractor Shorted Therapists' OT, Suit Says

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Therapists contracted to work at Pennsylvania prisons said their employer had improperly classified them as exempt from overtime pay, despite some who put in 70-plus hours a week providing mental health services to prisoners, according to a proposed collective action lawsuit filed Wednesday in a Pittsburgh federal court. Proposed lead plaintiff Kathleen Moore said PrimeCare Medical Inc. claimed therapists such as Moore — who provide mental health evaluations and services to prisoners, help coordinate service with providers outside the prison walls and oversee services within the prisons — were uniformly exempt from the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act...

