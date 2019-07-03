Tegna Says It Isn't Acting In Bad Faith In Retransmission Talks

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The reason a Mississippi cable TV operator has been unable to reach terms in a dispute over whether it can carry a local CBS affiliate is because the cable operator hasn't tried to negotiate at all, Tegna Inc., the affiliate's owner, has told the Federal Communications Commission. Mississippi cable company Telepak Networks Inc., which does business as C Spire Fiber, has lodged a complaint with the FCC claiming that it's being forced to pay to retransmit a New Orleans station if it wants to carry the local CBS affiliate and that the affiliate is negotiating in bad faith. But Tegna, which owns the local...

