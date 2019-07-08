A Closer Look At Calif. Privacy Law Bar On 2 Contract Clauses

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT) -- In September of 2018, California passed a significant new consumer privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act, which is the first U.S. law to regulate how businesses with a presence in California collect, share, and use consumer data. The CCPA not only imposes significant compliance obligations on companies conducting business with California residents but also incentivizes class action litigation through both the CCPA’s private right of action and California’s Unfair Competition law. Specifically, the CCPA permits consumers to bring lawsuits when their “nonencrypted or nonredacted personal information ... is subject to an unauthorized access and exfiltration, theft, or disclosure as a...

