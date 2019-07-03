Discipline Advised For Mass. Asst. AGs In Chemist Case

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Office of Bar Counsel has recommended discipline against a trio of former assistant attorneys general who allegedly withheld information regarding a disgraced state drug lab chemist from the district attorneys who were handling cases she was involved with. According to the petition for discipline, Kris Foster, Anne Kaczmarek and John Verner in the Massachusetts attorney general's office had a duty to tell prosecutors of their findings that, for several years prior to her 2013 arrest, chemist Sonja Farak had taken and used narcotics from the state lab where she worked and that she had sought therapy for drug addiction....

