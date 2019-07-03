Calif. Judge Scolded For Third Time Over Delayed Rulings

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The California Commission on Judicial Performance admonished a state court judge Tuesday for issuing late rulings in three family law cases and for signing two bogus salary affidavits, noting that he'd also been warned twice for his tardiness in the past. Judge Brian Lamb, who's been on the Inyo County Superior Court bench since 2003, used similar excuses for past lateness — which resulted in a 2006 advisory letter and a 2015 private admonishment — as he did in explaining three late orders in between 2016 and 2018, the commission found. "The commission recognizes that Judge Lamb is a hard-working judge,...

