Ex-Wawa Workers Score Court OK For ERISA Class Action

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has allowed a group of ex-Wawa workers to proceed as a class in their lawsuit accusing the convenience store chain of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by forcing them to divest from the employee stock ownership program. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond certified a class of more than 1,000 people who had over $5,000 in their Wawa ESOP accounts and saw those accounts liquidated on or after Sept. 12, 2015. Judge Diamond's order also certified two subclasses of several hundred people: those who joined the ESOP before January 2014...

