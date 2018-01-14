Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Must Face Dog Collar Injury Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Online marketplaces can be held liable for defective products made by third parties, a split Third Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, handing a precedential victory to a woman blinded in one eye by a dog collar she bought through Amazon Inc.

In a case implicating the “uncharted area of law” involving product liability and online sellers in Pennsylvania, a two-judge majority found that Amazon Inc. met the definition of a “seller” that can be sued under Pennsylvania’s strict liability law. Among other things, the court cited the limited access customers have to third-party vendors who make the products sold on the site....

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4365 Personal Injury-Product Liability

Date Filed

January 14, 2018

