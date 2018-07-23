Lending Cos. Have Tribal Immunity From Suit: 4th Circ.

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Two lending companies linked to a Michigan tribe can use tribal immunity to shield themselves from proposed class action claims that they charged illegally high interest rates on loans, the Fourth Circuit has ruled, overturning a Virginia federal court’s decision from last year. The district court had found that Big Picture Loans LLC and Ascension Technologies Inc. had not met their burden of proof to show that they were “arms of” the Lac Vieux Desert Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. Among other reasons, the court cited the companies' relationship with a nontribal company that funded and controlled them, according...

