SC Physician Preserves Trial Win In Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina appellate panel on Wednesday upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of negligently delivering a baby, causing a shoulder nerve injury, rejecting the mother's argument that the state's obstetric emergency statute should not apply. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a jury's decision to clear Dr. John B. Browning of liability in a suit accusing the obstetrician-gynecologist of negligently delivering Christy Byrd's baby, causing the baby permanent injuries. The suit alleges that Browning botched an attempt to dislodge the baby's shoulder, which had become obstructed by the mother's pelvis,...

