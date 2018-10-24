Student Debt Cos. Must Face NY's Predatory Practices Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge won't let a web of connected student debt companies ditch a lawsuit from New York's attorney general that accuses the companies of lying to borrowers and obtaining fees for relief services that can be done for free. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday said the 10 companies and two individual officers whose lawyers had expressed befuddlement about their inclusion in the suit were overlooking the state AG's "extensive individualized allegations" of their involvement in the alleged fraud scheme. "Though the scheme itself is complex and the relationships between the defendants have changed over time, it...

