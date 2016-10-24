Investors' Deal With Linkwell Execs, Sidley Gets Initial OK

Law360, Miami (July 9, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge advanced a deal Tuesday that would see two former Linkwell Corp. executives and law firm Sidley Austin LLP pay $6 million to resolve an investor's proposed class action claiming they orchestrated a covert merger to take Linkwell private and escape a shareholders' derivative suit. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno granted preliminary approval for the proposed settlement at a hearing in Miami and set a final fairness hearing for Nov. 19. The plaintiffs said they do not anticipate any objections to the deal to wrap up their claims of breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy, and federal...

