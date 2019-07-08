British Airways Faces Record £183.4M Fine For Data Theft

Law360, London (July 8, 2019, 11:05 AM BST) -- British Airways is set to be fined a record £183.4 million ($230 million) under European Union data protection rules after hackers stole the details of more than 500,000 airline customers last year, the Information Commissioner's Office announced Monday. Britain's data watchdog found that weak security arrangements at the airline allowed activity to be diverted from its website to a fraudulent page. (AP) The penalty is being imposed over the theft of travellers' personal and financial information from the airline’s website and mobile app between June and September 2018. The data watchdog has proposed a fine of £183.4 million, or 1.5% of the...

