Yale Workers Look To Cornell, Columbia Cases In Cert. Bid

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Yale University workers hoping to proceed as a class in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging that their retirement savings were mismanaged have directed a Connecticut federal judge's attention to the Second Circuit's decision not to review class certifications in two similar cases. In their notice Friday, the workers told the court that the Second Circuit had determined in both Cunningham v. Cornell University and Cates v. Trustees of Columbia University that an immediate appeal of a class certification order wasn't warranted. And the universities' arguments had been "nearly identical" to the ones Yale made in its own litigation,...

