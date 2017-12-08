Pa. High School Refs Settle Wage Suit With Sports Group

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has agreed to pay a collective of high school sports referees over $260,000 to end a federal lawsuit that alleged the organization misclassified refs as independent contractors and paid them less than minimum wage. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan signed off on the settlement over the Fourth of July holiday and dismissed the suit on Friday. The referees had alleged that the PIAA violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act in its treatment of high school football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse referees. The settlement concluded what would likely be a...

