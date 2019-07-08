Medallia Gears Up For Wilson Sonsini-Led $227M IPO

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Customer experience management platform Medallia on Monday said it plans to raise $226.5 million in an initial public offering guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC that would bring the company's valuation to roughly $2.1 billion. Medallia Inc. said it plans to offer roughly 13.3 million shares at a range of $16 to $18 per share, raising roughly $226.5 million if the shares are priced at midpoint. The company has been approved to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDLA." Medallia noted that a crop of existing shareholders will sell an approximately 1.2 million additional shares...

