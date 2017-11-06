Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

EU Says Romania Still Can't Pay $250M Arbitral Award

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The European Commission told a D.C. federal court on Friday that a Swedish food investor has "dramatically overstate[d]" the significance of a European court decision relating to a $250 million arbitral award, saying the decision doesn't change the fact that Romania is barred from paying the award.

Ioan Micula and his brother Viorel and their companies won the award against Romania from an international tribunal in December 2013 following the country's revocation of certain economic incentives.

Ioan Micula told the court last month that a decision issued by the EU General Court annulling the European Commission's ruling barring Romania from paying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 6, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies