EU Says Romania Still Can't Pay $250M Arbitral Award

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The European Commission told a D.C. federal court on Friday that a Swedish food investor has "dramatically overstate[d]" the significance of a European court decision relating to a $250 million arbitral award, saying the decision doesn't change the fact that Romania is barred from paying the award. Ioan Micula and his brother Viorel and their companies won the award against Romania from an international tribunal in December 2013 following the country's revocation of certain economic incentives. Ioan Micula told the court last month that a decision issued by the EU General Court annulling the European Commission's ruling barring Romania from paying...

