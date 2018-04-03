Trump Readies For Census Citizenship Question Fight, Again

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is gearing up for the next phase of its legal battle to include a question about citizenship status on the 2020 census after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it from going into effect last month, bringing on a new team of lawyers and weighing an executive order. On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that a "new team of Civil Division lawyers" would take over the citizenship question case, which will now be before a New York federal court, without explanation for the sudden change. James Burnham, a deputy assistant attorney in the DOJ's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS