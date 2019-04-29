Malpractice Atty Says Discipline Board Not Immune From Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee medical malpractice plaintiff's attorney has hit back against a bid to dismiss his federal court suit against members of a state regulatory board that took steps to suspend his license, saying that the board is not protected by government immunity. Brian P. Manookian said on Friday that his suit against members of the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, which asked the state's Supreme Court for an emergency suspension of his license in 2018, is not blocked by the immunity granted to government officials because he is only seeking damages against the members in their personal capacity. Manookian also argued...

