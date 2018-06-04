Insurer Seeks Quick Win In Suit Over Boat Propeller Injury

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- United States Fire Insurance Co. has asked a Hawaii federal judge to determine once and for all that it doesn't owe any coverage to the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association and others after a 2016 race participant was horrifically injured in a freak motorboat accident. In a motion for summary judgment filed Wednesday, U.S. Fire said the marine policy it issued to the HCRA and its member clubs doesn't cover an underlying suit over Faith Ann Kalei-Imaizumi's injuries. The policy clearly excludes coverage for claims tied to "bodily injury" arising out of "the ownership, maintenance or use of" a "watercraft," U.S. Fire...

