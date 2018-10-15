Sears Seeks $330M From New Owner Over Store Sales

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Sears Holding Corp. has asked a New York bankruptcy court to force ESL Investments to inject hundreds of millions in value into its estate, claiming the hedge fund reneged on aspects of its $5.2 billion purchase of the troubled retailer in February. The dispute over several sections of the February asset purchase agreement has been simmering practically since it was struck, but in a brief filed on Wednesday, Sears urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain to rule in its favor once and for all ahead of a hearing set for July 11. Much of the contention centers on Section 2.3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS