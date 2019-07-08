NJ Firm Wins Bid To Revive Fees Suit Against Ex-Client

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Dario Albert Metz & Eyerman LLC has won its bid to revive a fees complaint against an ex-client after a New Jersey state appellate panel said a trial court was wrong to conclude that the law firm never sent a pre-action notice informing the man of his right to fee arbitration. The two-judge panel on Friday overturned the court's order last year dismissing with prejudice the firm's complaint against Raul Taveras over unpaid attorney fees in a domestic violence matter, saying Dario Albert complied with nearly every aspect of the state court rule governing such pre-action notices. "Plaintiff properly served the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS