These Firms Guided Top Real Estate Deals In 1st Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- WongPartnership and Allen & Gledhill were among more than a dozen law firms steering the largest real estate mergers and acquisitions during a busy first half of the year, a period that saw five deals at or above the $2 billion mark. WongPartnership LLP guided Singapore real estate company CapitaLand Ltd. in connection with its nearly $8.1 billion acquisition of multiple holding companies of Singapore developer Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. Ltd., which had counsel from Allen & Gledhill LLP. Hogan Lovells, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Polsinelli PC, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and other law firms also helped with the largest...

