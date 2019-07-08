Chancery Awards $3M Fees For 'Significant' Bylaws Challenge

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday awarded $3 million in fees to an investor who scored a "significant and substantive" win in a case that struck down provisions in three companies' bylaws mandating that federal courts handle securities complaints. In a 17-page decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said he took into account factors such as results achieved, the complexity of the case and the effort made by counsel in awarding the $3 million in fees requested by investor Matthew Sciabacucchi's counsel for his lawsuit that successfully challenged federal forum provisions in the bylaws of Blue Apron Inc., Roku Inc. and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS