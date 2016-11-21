Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Luxottica Settles Out Of 1-800 Contacts Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Eyewear company Luxottica of America Inc. told a Utah federal court that it had reached a settlement in a case brought by a class of buyers who had accused the company and others of working with 1-800 Contacts to stifle competition for contact lenses.

The terms of the settlement were not made public on Friday, however, the deal allows Luxottica to exit the case, which still includes four other retailers.

The case began when consumers — spurred by an August 2016 Federal Trade Commission complaint against 1-800 Contacts — filed a flurry of suits alleging the company entered improper bidding agreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Utah

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 21, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®