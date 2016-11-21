Luxottica Settles Out Of 1-800 Contacts Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Eyewear company Luxottica of America Inc. told a Utah federal court that it had reached a settlement in a case brought by a class of buyers who had accused the company and others of working with 1-800 Contacts to stifle competition for contact lenses. The terms of the settlement were not made public on Friday, however, the deal allows Luxottica to exit the case, which still includes four other retailers. The case began when consumers — spurred by an August 2016 Federal Trade Commission complaint against 1-800 Contacts — filed a flurry of suits alleging the company entered improper bidding agreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS