Fla. AG Flouting Ch. 11 Stay In State Suit, Windstream Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Windstream Holdings said Florida's attorney general won't stand down in a state suit over 911 fees despite an automatic stay kicked off by its Chapter 11 filing, and the telecom is demanding a New York bankruptcy court enforce the stay and slap the AG with costs and damages. Windstream asked the court last week to stop the efforts of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to intervene in the 3-year-old lawsuit over emergency service fees, arguing that Moody's office won't back off despite repeated warnings from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain. Judge Drain has specifically cautioned the attorney general that it "'is on...

