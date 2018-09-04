DOT Says Unions Can't Block Use Of Mexican Rail Crews

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration have told the D.C. Circuit it should end a lawsuit brought by railroad workers' unions objecting to the use of non-U.S. train crews on the U.S side of the Texas-Mexico border. In a brief filed Friday, the government said there's no basis for the court to allow the unions — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers — to continue the suit, arguing that the unions haven't identified a specific agency action they are challenging....

