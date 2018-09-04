Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

DOT Says Unions Can't Block Use Of Mexican Rail Crews

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration have told the D.C. Circuit it should end a lawsuit brought by railroad workers' unions objecting to the use of non-U.S. train crews on the U.S side of the Texas-Mexico border.

In a brief filed Friday, the government said there's no basis for the court to allow the unions — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers — to continue the suit, arguing that the unions haven't identified a specific agency action they are challenging....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 4, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies