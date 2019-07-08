Video Gambling Operator Hits Rival With $10M Poaching Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois video gambling terminal operator is seeking more than $10 million in state court from a competitor and an ex-employee who allegedly lured away multiple customers in violation of the worker's employment agreement. In a lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Prairie State Gaming alleges its former route manager Paul McCaffrey violated a contract he signed when he was hired in 2013 by soliciting PSG customers on behalf of another terminal operator, Accel Entertainment Gaming LCC. PSG says the misconduct warrants punitive damages and estimates its claim to be worth at least $10 million, including lost income...

