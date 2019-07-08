Manufacturer Dynacast Hit With Ill. Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Dynacast LLC is collecting biometric information from at least 200 Illinois employees for timekeeping purposes in violation of the state's biometric information privacy law, a former worker claimed in a proposed class action removed to federal court Friday. Former Dynacast worker Tamara Colon says the manufacturer has required employees to scan their finger or hand print to clock in and out since she began working for the company in 2013, but has never obtained informed consent for the collection as required by Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. Dynacast said it brought the lawsuit to the Northern District of Illinois because citizenship diversity...

