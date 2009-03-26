Carpatsky Stands By Subpoenas In $147M Award Dispute

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- U.S.-based Carpatsky Petroleum Corp. is defending its requests for information about a Ukrainian company’s assets at home to aid efforts to collect on a $147 million arbitral award stemming from a soured business deal, telling a Texas federal court that the details sought are important. Carpatsky blasted OJSC Ukrnafta’s motion to quash subpoenas issued to several third parties, including oilfield services companies Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger Ltd., contending that the records it wants are relevant, as the Ukrainian company may have tried to hide its foreign assets once it became clear that the 2010 award would likely be confirmed. “Discovery into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS