Tribes Say Army Corps Reversed Itself On Copper Mine Permit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Tribes and environmental groups have doubled down on their attempt to block the Army Corps of Engineers from starting construction of a copper mine in Arizona, telling a federal judge that the agency ignored its own findings that the project will destroy key water sources. The Tohono O'odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Hopi Tribe told a federal judge Friday that the Army Corps' response to their motion for preliminary injunction in May to block an "eleventh-hour" issuing of a Clean Water Act permit for the Rosemont copper mine was riddled with excuses for why the agency changed its mind about...

