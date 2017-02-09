Telecom Co. Pushes To Have Kelley Drye Held In Contempt

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida telecommunications company has told a federal judge that a magistrate judge was wrong not to recommend the court disqualify and hold in contempt Kelley Drye & Warren, saying the record showed the firm had ignored a protective order during discovery and repeatedly covered up its wrongdoing. Local Access LLC said Friday that although U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas B. Smith strongly chastised Kelley Drye, which represents Peerless Network Inc. in a breach of contract suit filed by Local Access, the magistrate judge should have gone further and removed the firm from the case, held it in civil contempt, and referred the firm...

