Travel Ban Left Yemeni's Approved Visa In Limbo, Suit Says

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State allegedly sat on an already-approved visa petition for months until President Donald Trump's travel ban took effect, leaving an American citizen's Yemeni wife stuck in Yemen for years, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court. The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-NY, claims the State Department had retroactively applied the travel restrictions to Saleh Almuganahi's visa petition for his Yemeni wife, even though the embassy approved the petition two months before the travel ban went into effect. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had already approved Almuganahi's petition, which...

