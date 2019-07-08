Casino Co. Entitled To $200M Arbitral Award: Aussie Judge

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An Australian court has ruled that an investment firm didn’t properly serve a petition to enforce a Singapore tribunal’s $200 million arbitral award against two Laotian companies in a casino-resort venture, but it said the firm is entitled to the money because Laos’ rules on foreign legal document service are “unwieldy” and the firm took other steps to notify the country of its petition. Judge Lindsay Graeme Foster of the Federal Court of Australia said in his decision Thursday that the investor, Sanum Investments Ltd., is entitled to have the award enforced in Australia against Laotian respondents ST Group Co. Ltd., St....

