Attys Seek $7.8M For $24M Deal In Anthem 401(k) Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a group of employees who sued an Anthem Inc. subsidiary over its multibillion-dollar 401(k) plan's fees and investments asked an Indiana federal judge Friday to award them $7.8 million in fees after they reached a $24 million settlement. Attorneys at Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP, who serve as class counsel for the participants, argued that because the market rate for their services is the contingent fee, payment totaling one-third of the recovery is required. The $7.8 million award is reasonable because the firm took on the significant risk of not getting paid and “literally created” 401(k) plan excessive fee...

