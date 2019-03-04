Hyundai, Kia Want Out Of Engine-Defect Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motor Co. urged a Washington federal court to dismiss a proposed consumer class action accusing the carmakers of concealing dangerous engine defects, arguing that the drivers are wrongly trying to profit from recalls of different car models. The two auto manufacturers and their respective U.S.-based subsidiaries told the court Friday that the consumers failed to specify any misrepresentation or omission made by the companies that could logically support fraud or breach of warranty claims. The companies said that while they each conducted a recall of certain models in 2015 and 2016 due to engine rod issues,...

