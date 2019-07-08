NY Hospital Can Shield Internal Records In Baby Injury Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel has ruled that health care providers sued for allegedly causing an infant’s brain damage and a nonparty hospital need not produce documents created as part of the hospital’s internal review of the incident, saying the documents are privileged under a state law. A five-judge panel for the Appellate Division's Fourth Department on Friday unanimously reversed a trial judge’s order compelling production of certain statements made by Dr. Evelyne Khoriaty and several other health care providers in a suit accusing them of causing Nowell Bigelow’s baby to suffer two collapsed lungs and subsequent brain damage. The 2013...

