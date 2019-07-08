Navy Sued Over $70M Engine Repair Contract

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Chromalloy San Diego Corp. has sued the Navy over a $70 million contract to help maintain a fleet of ship engines, accusing the service of improperly restricting competition for the deal. In a complaint filed Friday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Chromalloy alleged that the Navy's call for bids for maintenance work on its General Electric LM2500 engines, which are used to power a variety of ships, included anticompetitive rules, like requiring competitors to "independently" get the rights to use technical data on the engine from GE. The contractor also alleged that while the Navy has said it doesn't...

