Vinyl Co. Can't Destroy Website Then Win TM Suit, Rival Says

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Vinyl maker EzFauxDecor LLC ruined any chance it had at beating rival Instant One Media Inc.'s trademark infringement suit when it deleted its website featuring key evidence, IOM told a Georgia federal court. EzFaux, along with its CEO and founder Amber Shank, should be sanctioned for knowingly destroying evidence, IOM urged Monday. That sanction would be to end the suit with a ruling in IOM's favor, along with an award of attorney fees, the motion said. The infringement debate over vinyl covering designed to look like steel and granite goes back to 2015, when EzFaux sued IOM in Kansas federal court....

