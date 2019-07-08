Aluminum Co. Wins $35.5M From Insurers Over Lost Business

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware jury has found that a now-defunct aluminum producer's property insurers must pay $35.5 million to cover the company's losses from the disruption of its business following two major accidents at its Missouri smelting facility in 2015 and 2016. Following a seven-day trial, the Delaware Superior Court jury determined on July 3 that a group of insurers for Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp. — which ceased operations nearly three years ago after filing for bankruptcy — are on the hook for "business interruption" or "time element" losses that Noranda suffered after a molten metal explosion and subsequent equipment failure hobbled its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS