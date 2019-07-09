9th Circ. Calls Migrant's Indecent Exposure 'Moral Turpitude'

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has held that a Mexican man's indecent exposure conviction involves "moral turpitude" — a label that disqualifies him from relief in his deportation proceedings — overturning its own 2010 precedent to the contrary. In a published opinion on Friday, a three-judge panel concluded that Felipe Cruz Betansos' 2002 conviction under California state law for indecently exposing himself meets the definition of a "crime involving moral turpitude," a term in the Immigration and Nationality Act that carries heavy consequences for immigrants hoping to stop their deportations. The panel deferred to an earlier decision from the Board of Immigration Appeals,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS