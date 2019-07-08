NJ Senators Aim To Oust Judges Over Rulings In Rape Cases

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- New Jersey state senators have called for the ouster of two state court judges over their rulings denying bids to prosecute teenage rape suspects as adults, with a lawmaker on Monday blasting one jurist for noting that a purported attacker could get into "a good college." Amid widespread media coverage of appellate opinions knocking down those rulings, Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, on Monday called for the removal of Monmouth County Superior Court Judge James G. Troiano, who cited the rapist suspect's college prospects in rejecting a motion by prosecutors to waive him to adult court. "Judge Troiano's comments are truly abhorrent...

