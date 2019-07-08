Restaurant Chain Blames 'Progressive' Wage Laws For Ch. 11

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- West Coast casual eatery operator Restaurants Unlimited Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying "progressive wage laws" and an unsuccessful expansion have left it in a liquidity squeeze. Saying it is dealing with a $10.6 million labor cost jump this year from minimum wage hikes, significant losses at its two newest locations and a trend away from casual dining, RUI claimed it needs Chapter 11 financing to keep the lights on until a buyer can be found for the business. In the company's bankruptcy declaration, Chief Restructuring Officer David Bagley said the Seattle-based RUI was founded in...

