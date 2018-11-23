3rd Circ. Suggests Remicade Fight May Require Arbitration

Law360, Philadelphia (July 9, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel pressed an attorney for Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. during a hearing Tuesday over whether antitrust claims involving allegedly inflated prices it paid for the Johnson & Johnson immunosuppressant Remicade fall under an arbitration clause in a distribution agreement between the two companies. While Rochester Drug Cooperative has said its claims stem from separate agreements J&J struck tying rebates for Remicade and other drugs to promises that purchasers shun generic versions of the medication, Judge Cheryl Krause suggested that the central issue in the complaint is the price Rochester Drug agreed to pay for Remicade in the distribution...

