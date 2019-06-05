Fiat Chrysler Says Exec Is No Whistleblower In Pay Dispute

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler told a Michigan federal judge that a top executive can't use Sarbanes-Oxley's whistleblower protections to sustain his suit alleging his compensation was significantly slashed in retaliation for his participation in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the automaker's sales figures. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV urged the court to reject a request from Reid Bigland — a veteran FCA executive who’s currently the head of U.S. sales as well as chairman, president and CEO of its Canadian division — to retool his suit for the second time in a month to add a claim for violation of the...

