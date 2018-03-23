Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Can't Ban Workers' Comp Solicitation, 6th Circ. Rules

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Ohio law firm Bevan & Associates LPA Inc. won a challenge to a state law prohibiting solicitation for workers' compensation claims when the Sixth Circuit said on Monday that the ban "is repugnant to the free speech clause of the First Amendment."

A three-judge panel said the law acts as an unconstitutional restriction on a specific type of speech, namely, law firms seeking to drum up business in the workers' compensation space by advertising their services to injured workers.

The state had argued that the ban only applied to solicitation that was made possible using ill-gotten information about potential workers' compensation...

Case Information

Appellate - 6th Circuit

3950 Constitutional - State Statute

March 23, 2018

