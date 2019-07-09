Bid Protest Spotlight: Timing, RFP Criteria, Award Calculation

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- This month's bid protest roundup takes a look at three protest decisions released in June, highlighting the most noteworthy aspects of the decisions for companies competing for contracts and agencies seeking procurement The first decision is from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, where the court, in dismissing the protest, was required to evaluate several noteworthy procedural and jurisdictional questions under unique circumstances, including interesting examinations of timeliness, interested party status and the scope of the court’s bid protest jurisdiction. The second decision examines the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s decision to sustain a protest challenging an award decision where the agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS