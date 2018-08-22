Ex-NFLer Defends Claims Against League's Retirement Plans

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former NFL player has defended his claims that the NFL's retirement and disability plans can't claw back more than $831,000 in benefits paid to him, saying in Florida federal court their failure to ask about a 2002 car accident should bar them from later accusing him of hiding information about the incident. In a brief filed Monday, Tyrone Keys told the Middle District of Florida that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan were aware of the accident when he first applied for benefits, but stayed silent for 13 years...

